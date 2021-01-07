Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry likely to receive heavy rainfall in 24 hrs: IMD

Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:14 IST
Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry likely to receive heavy rainfall in 24 hrs: IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In a tweet, IMD stated, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 24 hours."

"Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea and another cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu coast and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over southern peninsular India during next 2-3 days," the tweet added. Parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra are also likely to witness scattered rainfall in the next two days.

"Under the influence of a trough in low level easterlies from Karnataka coast to Maharashtra coast in lower tropospheric levels, isolated to scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places very likely over Maharashtra during next two days," the IMD tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab: Nursing student commits suicide in hostel room

A BSc Nursing student allegedly committed suicide at a hostel room of a college on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road here, police said on Thursday.Sarbi Kaushak, a resident of Parei village Bajrer of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, had come to Hos...

Deadline for player retention is January 21, trading window closes Feb 4: IPL chairman Brijesh Patel

The IPLs governing council has decided that the eight franchises will be allowed to submit the names of their retained players by January 21, leagues chairman Brijesh Patel said on Thursday.Patel and members of the IPL GC recently had a vir...

Trump's comments directly led to violence, says UK's Priti Patel

British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Thursday condemned the awful scenes of riots on the Capitol Hill in Washington DC and blamed US President Donald Trump for the violence that resulted in four deaths in clashes between protesters and Ame...

People News Roundup: Albert Roux, co-founder of French culinary dies at 85 and Rapper Dr Dre says he's 'doing great'

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Albert Roux, co-founder of French culinary dynasty in London, dies at 85French chef Albert Roux, who with his brother Michel brought Paris-style fine dining to London in the 1960s and in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021