Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan's cabinet approves 2021 budget

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:12 IST
Sudan's cabinet approves 2021 budget
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sudan's cabinet has approved the country's budget for 2021, state news agency SUNA said on Thursday, adding that final approval must be given by a joint meeting of the cabinet and the transitional sovereign council.

The government will continue to subsidize wheat, medicine, cooking gas, and electricity under the new budget, a government source told Reuters

Also Read: Sudan says provincial governor killed in car crash

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aston Villa reports 'significant' virus outbreak

Aston Villa reported a significant coronavirus outbreak and closed its training ground on Thursday, a day before a scheduled FA Cup home game against Liverpool.The Premier League club canceled first-team training ahead of the match.Discussi...

Goa CM meets Amit Shah in Delhi, discusses state issues

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi todiscuss issues concerning the state.A statement issued here by the Chief Ministers OfficeCMO said that Sawant met Shah at the latters officialresid...

Facebook, Instagram to extend ban on Trump's account for rest of his presidential term

Facebook Inc and Instagram will extend a ban on U.S. President Donald Trumps accounts for at least the next two weeks until the presidential transition is completed, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said. Twitter Inc, Facebook, and S...

Dakar Rally: Motorcycle racer CS Santosh suffers crash, in medically-induced coma

Indian motorcycle racer CS Santosh, who suffered a crash in Stage four of the Dakar Rally on Wednesday, is currently receiving treatment at the Saudi German Hospital in Riyadh. In a statement, the Hero MotoSports said that Santosh has no ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021