Sudan's cabinet approves 2021 budget

Sudan's cabinet approves 2021 budgetReuters | Khartoum | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:12 IST
Sudan's cabinet has approved the country's budget for 2021, state news agency SUNA said on Thursday, adding that final approval must be given by a joint meeting of the cabinet and the transitional sovereign council.
The government will continue to subsidize wheat, medicine, cooking gas, and electricity under the new budget, a government source told Reuters
