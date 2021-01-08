Left Menu
Development News Edition

Famers to participate in Republic Day parade says Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday expressed satisfaction at the turnout of today's tractor rally and said that they would also participate in the 26th January Republic Day Parade.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 08:46 IST
Famers to participate in Republic Day parade says Rakesh Tikait
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday expressed satisfaction at the turnout of today's tractor rally and said that they would also participate in the 26th January Republic Day Parade. "We will participate in the parade on 26th January. Tanks will be on one side and the tractors on the other. Today's rally was good. People will come to Delhi in large numbers on that day too to take part in the parade," Tikait told ANI.

With another meeting scheduled to take place tomorrow, farmer leader Rajveer Singh Jadon expressed hope that the talks would have a positive outcome. "We hope that the government saw that we are not being violent in today's rally and carried it out in a very peaceful manner. I am hopeful that tomorrow's meeting will have a good outcome," he said.

Earlier in the day, farmers took out a tractor rally at the Delhi borders to protest against the three new farm laws. This rally is a rehearsal for a more massive rally they have planned for January 26 if their demands are not met. "We are rehearsing for the Kisan Gantantra that we will celebrate on January 26," Simranjeet, a farmer taking part in a tractor rally at Delhi's Burari said.

The agitating farmers are taking out their tractor march on four borders of Delhi including the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the security has been tightened up. There is heavy deployment of force at the protest sites including the areas of Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) toll plaza and Singhu border. The farmers holding tractor rally at Haryana's Palwal are now heading towards the Singhu border. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LG announces webOS 6.0 smart TV platform with new home screen, functionality

LG on Friday unveiled webOS 6.0, the latest version of the companys acclaimed smart TV platform, for its 2021 lineup of OLED, QNED Mini LED, NanoCell and UHD smart TVs.LGs newest smart TVs featuring the webOS 6.0 platform will be on display...

Soon we should be able to give COVID-19 vaccines to our countrymen, says Harsh Vardhan

In the next few days, we should be able to give COVID-19 vaccines to our countrymen, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan after his visit to the session site in Government General Hospital in Chennai to review the second dry run for ...

Jenna Leigh Green joins John Malkovich, Jonathan Rhys Meyers in 'The Survivalist'

The Loudest Voice actor Jenna Leigh Green has boarded the cast of upcoming pandemic thriller The Survivalist. To be directed by Jon Keeyes, the movie will feature actors John Malkovich and Jonathan Rhys Meyers in the lead.Green joins the ca...

Bird flu outbreak: Central team takes stock of situation in Kerala

A three-member central team on Thursday took stock of the situation arising out of outbreak of bird flu in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts,officials said here.The team comprising Union Health Ministrys public health specialist Dr Ruchi Jai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021