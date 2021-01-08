Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab to cover 35 lakh rural household with piped water connections by March 2022

The target to provide potable piped water connections to all 35 lakh rural households will be achieved by March 2022 under the Jal Jiwan Mission, said the Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Razia Sultana, adding that 66 per cent of these households have already been covered by December 2020.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:27 IST
Punjab to cover 35 lakh rural household with piped water connections by March 2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The target to provide potable piped water connections to all 35 lakh rural households will be achieved by March 2022 under the Jal Jiwan Mission, said the Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Razia Sultana, adding that 66 per cent of these households have already been covered by December 2020. Addressing a press conference at Punjab Bhawan on Friday, Sultana said that despite the pandemic situation, Water Supply and Sanitation Department has provided the potable piped water supply in three districts SAS Nagar, SBS Nagar, and Rupnagar, besides accomplishing the 100 per cent piped water supply target in 14 blocks and 4608 villages.

"Punjab government was committed to cover all rural households with potable piped water connections," Sultana said, adding that water treatment plants are being set up where water quality was impacted. "11 water treatment projects are being set up in Moga, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. These projects would benefit 1103 villages at a cost of Rs 1,249 crores. Similarly, to provide potable water supply to the villages which could not be covered under canal-based water supply, the department is installing Arsenic and Iron Removal Plants/ Individual Household Units/RO Plants in villages of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Patiala, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, SBS Nagar, and Gurdaspur at a cost of Rs 80 crores," she added.

Apart from this, the department in association with the Rural Development and Panchayat Department has released a total amount of Rs 3.32 crore for solid waste management in 81-gram panchayats in the state and a total of Rs 21 crores to 904 panchayats for liquid waste management, the government said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada could well see an election this year, PM Trudeau says for first time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said for the first time on Friday there could well be an election this year, indicating his government is preparing for a vote he insists he does not want.Trudeau, whose minority Liberal administration...

Piramal Group claims its bid for DHFL highest and compliant with norms

Piramal Enterprises on Friday claimed that its bid for resolution of debt-ridden mortgage lender DHFL is highest and fully compliant with regulatory norms.Since the conclusion of the fifth and final round of the bidding process last month, ...

M&M shares gain 3.5 pc as co hikes prices of personal, commercial vehicles

Shares of Mahindra Mahindra MM on Friday gained 3.5 per cent after the company announced hike in prices of its various personal and commercial vehicles.The stock closed at Rs 770.50, a gain of 3.51 per cent on BSE. During the day, it jumpe...

HC seeks BMC reply on PIL alleging rigging of tenders for medicines

The Bombay High Court on Fridaydirected the Mumbai civic body to respond to a PIL filed by aBJP MLA alleging compromise on standards in the procurement ofmedicines at hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.MLA Ashish Shelar also alleged in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021