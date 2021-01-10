Hisar: Tensions at BJP event as pro-farmer body stages protest

Tensions mounted during a BJP event at the Salasar complex here on Sunday as a group of protesters raised pro-farmer slogans, compelling police to intervene.

A group of people took out a procession and held a protest in front of the complex and demanded unconditional withdrawal of the Centre’s recently enacted three agricultural laws, police said.

They raised anti-government and pro-farmer slogans, police said.

The training camp of the Barwala Mandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was going on at the complex when the incident took place. The protesters were associated with some social organisations under the banner of the Aandolan Vistaar Morcha. As they reached near the complex, a sharp exchange of words took place between police and them.

Jyoti Prakash Kaushik, convener of the Morcha, said daily dharnas and public awareness campaigns are being organised in different markets and neighborhoods in the evening to make people aware of how the “East India Company-like laws” are being forced on people of the country by the Centre. On Saturday too, agitating farmers had gheraoed Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa and showed him black flags near Arya Nagar village, police said.

Someone threw a stone at his official car, damaging its glass, police said, adding that they have booked 27 unknown people in this connection. The incident took place on Saturday evening when the deputy speaker was returning after attending a social programme organised by Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO). However, the Deputy Speaker was not hurt in this incident.

Police have registered an attempt to murder case on the complaint of the security guard of the deputy speaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)