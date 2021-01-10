Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hisar: Tensions at BJP event as pro-farmer body stages protest

On Saturday too, agitating farmers had gheraoed Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa and showed him black flags near Arya Nagar village, police said.Someone threw a stone at his official car, damaging its glass, police said, adding that they have booked 27 unknown people in this connection. The incident took place on Saturday evening when the deputy speaker was returning after attending a social programme organised by Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited IFFCO.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 10-01-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 18:35 IST
Hisar: Tensions at BJP event as pro-farmer body stages protest

Tensions mounted during a BJP event at the Salasar complex here on Sunday as a group of protesters raised pro-farmer slogans, compelling police to intervene.

A group of people took out a procession and held a protest in front of the complex and demanded unconditional withdrawal of the Centre’s recently enacted three agricultural laws, police said.

They raised anti-government and pro-farmer slogans, police said.

The training camp of the Barwala Mandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was going on at the complex when the incident took place. The protesters were associated with some social organisations under the banner of the Aandolan Vistaar Morcha. As they reached near the complex, a sharp exchange of words took place between police and them.

Jyoti Prakash Kaushik, convener of the Morcha, said daily dharnas and public awareness campaigns are being organised in different markets and neighborhoods in the evening to make people aware of how the “East India Company-like laws” are being forced on people of the country by the Centre. On Saturday too, agitating farmers had gheraoed Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa and showed him black flags near Arya Nagar village, police said.

Someone threw a stone at his official car, damaging its glass, police said, adding that they have booked 27 unknown people in this connection. The incident took place on Saturday evening when the deputy speaker was returning after attending a social programme organised by Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO). However, the Deputy Speaker was not hurt in this incident.

Police have registered an attempt to murder case on the complaint of the security guard of the deputy speaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Some opposition leaders spreading misinformation on COVID vaccine: Sushil Modi

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Sushil Modi on Sunday accused the opposition of being engaged in spreading misinformation against COVID vaccination. Some members of the opposition are engaged in spre...

Indigenously developed landing gear systems for UAVs handed over to Navy by CVRDE

Retractable landing gear systemsfor unmanned aerial vehicles, indigenously built by the CombatVehicles Research and Development Establishment here, a unitof the DRDO, were handed over to the Navy on Sunday.The CVRDE, engaged in design and d...

EXPLAINER: Why is Indonesia prone to plane crashes?

Saturdays plane crash in Indonesia, in which a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 carrying 62 people plunged into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, has once again cast the limelight on the safety of the countrys aviation industry. Indonesias av...

SC judgement on pleas seeking review of verdict upholding validity of Aadhaar scheme on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on pleas seeking review of a verdict upholding the Centres flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but striking down some of its provisions, including its linking w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021