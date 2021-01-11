Development of Central Vista undertaken to upgrade Parliament's space: Hardeep Singh

The development/redevelopment of Central Vista is being undertaken with the objective of upgrading Parliament's space, facilities and better equipping Central Vista Avenue, said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday. "Development/redevelopment of Central Vista is being undertaken with the objective of upgrading Parliament's space, facilities and better equipping Central Vista Avenue. Republic Day parade in 2022 will be at the new central avenue," said Puri.

Earlier Puri had stated that the government will comply with suggestions made by the Supreme Court while giving go-ahead to the Central Vista project and added that the new Parliament building will represent the aspirations of India. Pronouncing the judgement by a majority, the Supreme Court this morning gave its go-ahead for the construction of the new Central Vista project in the national capital. The Apex Court did not find any infirmity in the grant of approval and modifications in the change of land use.

The Apex Court said in its judgement that heritage conservation committee approval is needed when construction work is to begin and directed the project proponents to get approval from the heritage committee. There are a number of petitions challenging the construction of the Central Vista Project at the Lutyen's zone, alleging certain violations, including change in land use and environmental compliances.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on December 7 had allowed the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Parliament building on December 10 but directed that no construction should take place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone and performed 'Bhumi Pujan' for the construction of the new Parliament building, which is a part of the Rs 20,000 crores Central Vista project on December 10. (ANI)

