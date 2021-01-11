Left Menu
Development News Edition

Development of Central Vista undertaken to upgrade Parliament's space: Hardeep Singh

The development/redevelopment of Central Vista is being undertaken with the objective of upgrading Parliament's space, facilities and better equipping Central Vista Avenue, said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:56 IST
Development of Central Vista undertaken to upgrade Parliament's space: Hardeep Singh
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The development/redevelopment of Central Vista is being undertaken with the objective of upgrading Parliament's space, facilities and better equipping Central Vista Avenue, said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday. "Development/redevelopment of Central Vista is being undertaken with the objective of upgrading Parliament's space, facilities and better equipping Central Vista Avenue. Republic Day parade in 2022 will be at the new central avenue," said Puri.

Earlier Puri had stated that the government will comply with suggestions made by the Supreme Court while giving go-ahead to the Central Vista project and added that the new Parliament building will represent the aspirations of India. Pronouncing the judgement by a majority, the Supreme Court this morning gave its go-ahead for the construction of the new Central Vista project in the national capital. The Apex Court did not find any infirmity in the grant of approval and modifications in the change of land use.

The Apex Court said in its judgement that heritage conservation committee approval is needed when construction work is to begin and directed the project proponents to get approval from the heritage committee. There are a number of petitions challenging the construction of the Central Vista Project at the Lutyen's zone, alleging certain violations, including change in land use and environmental compliances.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on December 7 had allowed the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Parliament building on December 10 but directed that no construction should take place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone and performed 'Bhumi Pujan' for the construction of the new Parliament building, which is a part of the Rs 20,000 crores Central Vista project on December 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No panic situation in Rajasthan: Rajasthan govt on bird flu

Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Director Virendra Singh said that rapid response teams have been formed in the state to deal with the bird-flu situation. 2950 birds have died so far in 13 districts out of which 2200 are crows. The samples of dea...

Missionary Day observed in Mizoram

Mizoram on Monday observedMissionary Day to commemorate the 127th anniversary of thearrival of two Welsh missionaries in the state in 1894.All government offices and some businessestablishments remained closed as the administration declared...

Madrid Barajas airport getting back to normal operation after snowfall

The Madrid Barajas airport is operating with two runways after the snow that fell during the weekend was cleared and is gradually getting back to normal, Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos told reporters on Monday.The airport was closed on...

Soccer-Spurs to play Fulham on Wednesday after Villa game called off

Tottenham Hotspurs Premier League match at Aston Villa on Wednesday has been postponed due to a number of COVID-19 cases at the Midlands club, with Spurs now set to play London rivals Fulham on that date instead, the league said on Monday.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021