Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fifth Indian Armed Forces Veterans Day celebrated

Speaking on the occasion Army Chief highlighted some important welfare measures undertaken by various welfare departments during the year amidst the COVID pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:00 IST
Fifth Indian Armed Forces Veterans Day celebrated
Admiral Karambir Singh also released the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ song dedicated to the valour and courage of our brave soldiers during the 1971 War. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)

Fifth Indian Armed Forces Veterans Day was celebrated today as a recognition of the services rendered by the first Commander-in-Chief of Indian Armed Forces, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE who retired on 14 Jan 1953. Wreath Laying Ceremony was organised today morning at National War Memorial in New Delhi with Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, CISC, Headquarter Integrated Defence Staff paying homage to the martyrs in presence of veterans.

A Veterans Meet was also organised at Raina Auditorium, APS DhaulaKuan with Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff as the Chief Guest for the event. Gen MM Naravane, COAS and Air Marshal RK Bhadouria, CAS were also present for the event. The event was organised following COVID protocols.

Speaking on the occasion Army Chief highlighted some important welfare measures undertaken by various welfare departments during the year amidst the COVID pandemic. He also briefed the veterans on the Swarnim Vijay Varsh being celebrated through the year to honour our veterans who gave us the victory in 1971 war. Admiral Karambir reiterated the resolve of Services for the well being of veterans and assured them that their valuable suggestions were also welcome.

Admiral Karambir Singh also released the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' song dedicated to the valour and courage of our brave soldiers during the 1971 War. The song has been written by Mr Kumar Vishwas and composed by Mr Chris Powell. It has been sung by Mr Romy. The army released the coveted 'Samaan' magazine and Air Force released the 'Vayu Samvedna' magazine on the occasion. These magazines are exclusively for Veterans and their Next of Kin.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi civic bodies lift ban on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat

New Delhi, Jan 14 PTI All three municipal corporations in Delhi on Thursday lifted the ban imposed on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat after samples taken from markets tested negative for bird flu, officials said.East Delh...

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 64804.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 48815.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 49011.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON 140...

Russia's prison authority to seek Kremlin critic Navalny's arrest before court hearing - RIA

Russias prison authority said on Thursday it would seek to arrest Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny before a court hearing he is due to attend once he returns to Russia, the RIA news agency reported.Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vlad...

Newly appointed CEO of Thebe Tourism Group Jerry Mabena congratulated

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has congratulated the newly appointed CEO of Thebe Tourism Group TTG, Jerry Mabena and wished him success in their new venture.Mabena and his team successfully concluded a deal in which they acquire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021