Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt notifies modified scheme on ethanol production

The government on Thursday notified a modified scheme to provide financial assistance to distilleries producing first-generation ethanol from feedstocks, including cereals.The assistance will be given for capacity expansion, setting up of new ethanol distilleries or converting molasses-based distilleries to dual feedstock.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:12 IST
Govt notifies modified scheme on ethanol production
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The government on Thursday notified a ''modified'' scheme to provide financial assistance to distilleries producing first-generation ethanol from feedstocks, including cereals.

The assistance will be given for capacity expansion, setting up of new ethanol distilleries or converting molasses-based distilleries to dual feedstock. In a statement, the government said sugar mills, distilleries or entrepreneurs are required to submit an application in a prescribed proforma to the Union Food Ministry within 30 days from the notification for availing the assistance under the scheme.

Sugarcane and ethanol are produced mainly in three states -- Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Transporting ethanol to far-flung states from these three states involves huge transportation cost, it said.

''By bringing new grain-based distilleries in the entire country would result in the distributed production of ethanol and would save a lot of transportation cost and thus prevent delays in meeting the blending target and would benefit the farmers across the country,'' it added.

The statement said the state governments have been asked to promote the scheme and encourage entrepreneurs to participate in the plan so that the target set for ethanol production could be achieved well within the timeline.

The state governments have also been requested to facilitate entrepreneurs in arranging land for the project, get environmental clearance at the earliest and setting up of distilleries.

The industry associations have also been requested to promote the scheme and encourage their members to participate in it, the statement said.

Under the scheme, the government will bear interest subvention for five years, including one-year moratorium against the loan availed by project proponents from banks at 6 per cent per annum or 50 per cent of the rate of interest charged by banks whichever is lower, for setting up of new distilleries or expansion of existing distilleries or converting molasses-based distilleries to dual feedstock.

For ethanol production, there is sufficient availability of feedstocks and the government has also fixed remunerative prices of ethanol derived from various feedstocks.

Further, the government said it has proposed to prepone 20 per cent blending of ethanol with petrol by 2025.

India will need about 1,000 crore litre of ethanol for doping in petrol by 2030 with a view to cut dependency on imports for meeting oil needs, it said, adding that the nation currently has a capacity of 684 crore litres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Texas woman charged with taking girl abroad for FGM in landmark U.S. case

By Emma Batha Jan 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Texas woman has been charged with taking a girl abroad to undergo female genital mutilation FGM in the first such case in the United States, the justice department said.News of the indictm...

Kathleen Heddle, Canadian Olympic rowing champ, dies at 55

Kathleen Heddle, a three-time Olympic rowing champion for Canada, has died. She was 55.She died Monday at home in Vancouver, Rowing Canada said Wednesday in a statement on behalf of her family. Heddle had breast and lymph-node cancer follow...

Colombia's health minister calls for confidence in vaccine as ICU numbers rise

Colombians should have confidence in coronavirus vaccines, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said on Thursday, as intensive care unit occupation levels in the countrys three biggest cities exceed 90. Colombia hopes to vaccinate some 34 million ...

US STOCKS-Dow, Nasdaq hit record highs as focus turns to Biden's stimulus speech

The Dow and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday in anticipation of President-elect Joe Bidens pandemic aid proposal to jump-start a struggling economy after data highlighted weakening labor market conditions.The Labor Departments weekly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021