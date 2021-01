BRIEF-Sputnik V Says Twitter Restored Access To @Sputnikvaccine Account - Tweet

Twitter Inc:

* SPUTNIK V SAYS TWITTER RESTORED ACCESS TO @SPUTNIKVACCINE ACCOUNT - TWEET

* SPUTNIK V SAYS TWITTER EXPLAINED THAT THEY RESTRICTED THE ACCOUNT DUE TO A POSSIBLE SECURITY BREACH FROM VIRGINIA, USA- TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/2XDq4VN Further company coverage:

