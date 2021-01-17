UP committed to doubling farmers’ income: CM

Expressing his government's resolve to turn Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to double farmers' income into reality, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasised upon the need of innovative efforts in agriculture.

While digitally inaugurating a Strawberry Mahotsava in Jhansi, the chief minister also called upon government officials to take concrete steps to create awareness among farmers about innovative farming.

Terming the Jhansi's Strawberry Mahotsava an innovative effort in farming, he said the district administrations should take effective and concrete steps to promote it. In a statement issued here, the state government said the Strawberry Mahotsava will send a new message for the state and the country.

''This will bring a positive transformation in the Bundelkhand region. It will give a new identity to Bundelkhand," he said.

The chief minister also said on the lines of Jhansi's Strawberry Mahotsava, efforts should be made to promote dragon fruits in Sultanpur, Kala Namak rice in Siddharthanagar, black rice in Chandauli, vegetables in Barabanki, guava in Kaushambi and Allahabad, organic jaggery in western UP districts and banana in Kushinagar.

