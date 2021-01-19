Hartek Solar commissions rooftop project in Panchkula

Hartek Solar on Tuesday announced commissioning of a 50-kWp rooftop project at a hospital in Panchkula.

This solar plant at Alchemist Hospital will generate 72.5 MWh of clean electricity annually, offsetting 1,397 tonnes of carbon emissions, a company statement said. Hartek Solar, which executed the project right from installation of solar panels and inverter to supply, design, engineering and commissioning, has synced the plant with a smart grid-interactive inverter system, which will enable the hospital to run its medical emergency services and diagnostic facilities without any glitches.

"This project is yet another testimony of our expertise in the rooftop solar domain and our track record of keeping up high project execution standards. The potential of rooftop solar in the private institutional category is immense, and we are going all out to tap it," Hartek Solar Director and CEO Simarpreet Singh said.

Simarpreet said there is a growing realisation among institutions like hospitals and schools about how rooftop solar can substantially reduce their electricity bills and provide a reliable and uninterrupted source of electricity without depending on heavy inverters and diesel-based generator sets.

The tariff rates for rooftop solar work out to be 17-27 per cent cheaper as compared to commercial tariffs, and this is what is primarily driving the adoption of rooftop solar in the commercial domain.

The Chandigarh-based company has an installed capacity of over 40 MW across the industrial, commercial and residential categories in more than 10 states in just four years of its inception.

