Donations collected for Ram temple more than expected, says VHP Telangana secretary

The response from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers across Telangana for the construction of the Ram Mandir on the first day of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan has been much more than expected, said VHP State Secretary Bandari Ramesh on Wednesday, adding that donations for the cause ranged from Rs 10 to Rs 1 crore.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:19 IST
Donations collected for Ram temple more than expected, says VHP Telangana secretary
VHP State Secretary Bandari Ramesh. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The response from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers across Telangana for the construction of the Ram Mandir on the first day of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan has been much more than expected, said VHP State Secretary Bandari Ramesh on Wednesday, adding that donations for the cause ranged from Rs 10 to Rs 1 crore. "The response from people towards this fundraising campaign has been impressive. Although we did not set any targets, donations are much more than expected. People across Telangana are walking across cities and villages for the Ram Temple. Donations vary from ten rupees to crores of rupees," Ramesh told ANI.

The VHP secretary further said that they had already collected over Rs 10 crores from previous donations. "Many people have been visiting us or contacting us to offer their donations. Through such types of donations, we have received around Rs 10 crores. With this Abhiyan, the funds will grow more and more day after day," he said, adding that along with raising funds, this Abhiyan will also make people aware of Hinduism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

