Left Menu
Development News Edition

Normal diets for trapped China miners as rescue continues

Ten workers trapped for two weeks after an explosion in a northern China gold mine have been provided with a normal diet as attempts to bring them to the surface continue, state media reported Sunday.One of the workers is reported to have died while the fate of 11 others is unknown.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 24-01-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 09:18 IST
Normal diets for trapped China miners as rescue continues

Ten workers trapped for two weeks after an explosion in a northern China gold mine have been provided with a normal diet as attempts to bring them to the surface continue, state media reported Sunday.

One of the workers is reported to have died while the fate of 11 others is unknown. Rescuers have used loudspeakers and devices to detect heat and movement without results, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Surviving workers had been provided with a nutrient solution, but rescuers are now able to provide regular food and drink, along with clothing and other supplies, Xinhua reported.

The shaft is reportedly blocked 350 meters (1,000 feet) below the surface by 70 tons of debris that extends down another 100 meters (330 feet). Rescuers estimate another two weeks will be needed to bring the workers to safety while they drill additional shafts for communication, ventilation and, possibly, evacuation.

Exhaustion has set in among some of the workers since the January 10 explosion ripped through the mine that was under construction in Qixia, a jurisdiction under Yantai in Shandong province.

Mine managers have been detained for waiting more than 24 hours before reporting the accident, the cause of which has not been announced.

Increased supervision has improved safety in China's mining industry, which used to average 5,000 deaths per year. Yet demand for coal and precious metals continues to prompt corner-cutting, and two accidents in Chongqing last year killed 39 miners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Another trapped miner found in gold mine in China

Chinese rescuers on Sunday found a miner trapped underground for nearly two weeks following an explosion at a gold mine in the countrys eastern Shandong Province.The worker is in extremely weak condition and rescuers are helping lift him fr...

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches peace campaign in Maharashtra

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hinds Maharashtra unit has started a 10-day statewide campaign to promote peace and humanity and to urge people to shun hatred and materialism.The Darkness to Light campaign, launched on Friday, has become more relevant ...

Immune system of recovered COVID-19 patients may evolve to fight coronavirus variants: Study

People who recover from COVID-19 are protected against the novel coronavirus for at least six months, and likely much longer, according to a study which says the immune system evolves long after the infection and may block even mutant forms...

Tennis pro Yastremska denied in bid to lift suspension

The International Tennis Federation denied a bid by 29th-ranked Dayana Yastremska to lift a suspension for failing an out-of-competition doping test.The ruling can be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by the 20-year-old Ukraini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021