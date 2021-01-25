History-sheeter held after encounter with police in UP's Greater Noida
An alleged history-sheeter named Zakir was arrested following an encounter with the police near Amka village in Dadri area of Gautam Buddh Nagar. The police said that the man was injured during the crossfire by the police.ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-01-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 08:49 IST
An alleged history-sheeter named Zakir was arrested following an encounter with the police near Amka village in Dadri area of Gautam Buddh Nagar. The police said that the man was injured during the crossfire by the police. "The incident took place near Naveen Mandi area of Dadri. Police tried to stop a suspicious man riding on a motorcycle, but he didn't stop and started firing," said Vishal Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida.
"He was shot in his leg during the counter strike," he added. Pandey said that there were more than a dozen cases that had been reported against the man in the past, too.
"A few days ago, a major theft was reported in Dadri. In that case, also, this man was absconding," the police said. Police have recovered one motorcycle with a wrong number plate, along with one pistol and ammunition from the site. The man has been identified as Zakir alias Bona. (ANI)
