VP Naidu conveys best wishes to nation on eve of Republic Day

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu wished the people on the eve of Republic Day. Following is the full text of his message –

"I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the happy occasion of Republic Day Celebrations.

On this occasion, we should reaffirm our commitment towards the Constitution and founding principles of our Republic based on the cherished ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all. Our Constitutional values are the basic principles for the creation of enlightened citizenship that is essential for deepening our democratic roots.

Today, India is a country that is brimming with potential, surging ahead on the path of all-round development that is inclusive and sustainable. Our democracy is vibrant and our commitment to good governance and transparency is stronger than ever before. On this auspicious day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the country's civilizational ideals and constitutional values and dedicate ourselves to building an inclusive, peaceful, harmonious and progressive India.

On this joyous day, let us celebrate the achievements of our Republic and solemnly resolve to dedicate ourselves towards building a more self-confident and self-reliant India that continues its age-old tradition of contributing to world peace and inclusive sustainable development."

(With Inputs from PIB)