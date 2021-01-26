Left Menu
Development News Edition

IEA launches global group to tackle fallout from energy transition

Birol said he was optimistic the new U.S. administration would join other major economies in committing to a net zero emissions target by mid-century. President Biden has temporarily suspended the issuing of permits for oil and gas drilling in federal acreage, reversing the direction taken by his predecessor Donald Trump who had sought to maximise output from federal areas.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:32 IST
IEA launches global group to tackle fallout from energy transition

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is launching a global commission to address the impact on employment and society from the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuels, it said on Tuesday.

The commission, chaired by Denmark, will include energy ministers from Canada, Norway, Mexico and Oman. It will also include U.S energy officials, as Washington shifts course under President Joe Biden, who has pledged to tackle climate change. "We believe the real success of this transition is critically hinging on whether or not citizens will benefit from the opportunities and how we navigate the disruptions of clean energy transitions," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said.

"Employment will change, some sectors will gain significantly while others inevitably decline. Governments will need to proactively prepare for change and to protect those adversely affected," he told a webinar. The Paris-based energy watchdog said this month that global emissions that had dropped sharply in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis would rebound in 2021 unless governments acted.

Britain hosts a summit in Glasgow in November aimed at drawing up global goals to tackle climate change. Birol said he was optimistic the new U.S. administration would join other major economies in committing to a net zero emissions target by mid-century.

President Biden has temporarily suspended the issuing of permits for oil and gas drilling in federal acreage, reversing the direction taken by his predecessor Donald Trump who had sought to maximise output from federal areas. Critics say Biden's initiative will cost jobs. Federal leases account for close to 25% of U.S. crude output, making them a big contributor to energy supply but also a major contributor to America's greenhouse gas emissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden Commerce pick stresses investment in COVID-19 recovery

President Joe Bidens pick to oversee the Commerce Department says investments across the country are needed to provide Americans with a pathway to a good job as the nation recovers from the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Rh...

Traffic mayhem in many parts of Delhi due to farmers' tractor parade

Traffic went haywire on national capital roads on Tuesday as the tractor parade taken out by farmers spilled into many parts of the city and reached Central Delhis ITO and Red Fort areas despite police raising barricades and checkpoints at ...

Extremists in garb of food providers: BJP's Patra on violence during farmers' protest

As a tractor parade by farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws turned violent, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said those who were seen as annadata food providers for so many days have turned out to be extremists.On Twitter, Pa...

AP sources: Joe Biden to pause oil drilling on public lands

President Joe Biden is set to announce a wide-ranging moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands, as his administration moves quickly to reverse Trump administration policies on energy and the environment and address climate change...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021