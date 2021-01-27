Green strategic partnership vital milestone between India, Denmark: Danish ambassador

The recently-launched green strategic partnership between India and Denmark will not only create a green and sustainable future, but will also boost job creation, innovation and investments, the Danish ambassador to India said on Wednesday.

The much-touted partnership, which will enable Denmark in delivering sustainable solutions to India, is in line with the vision expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, who held a virtual summit on September 28, 2020.

''The green strategic partnership is a vital milestone in the ever closer cooperation between India and Denmark,'' H E Freddy Svane said.

''Both countries are working on government-to-government level in the strategic sectors of energy, water and environment, urbanisation and IPR (intellectual property rights). This new-age partnership will not only lead to creating a green and sustainable future, but will also boost job creation, innovation and investments,'' Svane said.

This partnership will build on and consolidate the existing agreement establishing a joint commission for cooperation -- signed on February 6, 2009 -- between India and Denmark that envisaged cooperation within the political, economic and commercial fields; science and technology, environment, energy, education and culture.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, over 140 Danish companies are currently participating in the 'Make in India' initiative. Modi had earlier said they were indeed ''making in India for the world''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)