Left Menu

Maharashtra: 185 more birds die; samples sent for testing

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:36 IST
Maharashtra: 185 more birds die; samples sent for testing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra has reported freshdeaths of 185 birds, including 180 from various poultries, thestate government said on Wednesday.

It said 180 of the 185 birds were found dead atdifferent poultries on Tuesday evening.

''Of these 180 birds, 110 were found dead in Akola,five in Thane and 65 in Aurangabad,'' the state AnimalHusbandry department said in a statement.

The samples of these birds have been sent to theNational Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopaland to the Disease Investigation Section in Pune to checkwhether they were infected by bird flu pathogen.

According to the department, 3,10,741 poultry birds,including 2,31,903 birds from Navapur in Nandurbar district,44,990 eggs and 64,639 kg poultry feed have been destroyedfrom the infected zones in Maharashtra until now.

The state government has paid the compensation ofRs 41.51 Lakh to the poultry farmers in the infected zone,where the culling of poultry birds, disposal of eggs and thepoultry feed has been carried out for containment of bird flu,the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi activists eye political mainstream after protest movement crushed

Iraqi lawyer Hussein al-Ghorabi said he left his hometown of Nassiriya four months ago after an armed group threatened him over his political activism.Now, as he moves around Iraq, he is trying to set up a political party that he and some f...

Chhattisgarh: Naxals torch four vehicles in Dantewada

Naxals have set on fire fourvehicles engaged in a railway project in ChhattisgarhsDantewada district, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred on Tuesday night between Bacheliand Nareli villages, said district superintendent of police...

Lok Sabha proceedings extended till mid-night to accommodate members' participation in Budget discussion.

Lok Sabha proceedings extended till mid-night to accommodate members participation in Budget discussion....

Farmers violence:Court asks police to upload on its website FIRs lodged at Nangloi PS

A court here has directed the Delhi police to upload on its website all the FIRs that were registered at the Nangloi police station in connection to the violence on Republic Day during farmers tractor parade against the Centres three new ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021