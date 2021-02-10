Maharashtra: 185 more birds die; samples sent for testing

Maharashtra has reported freshdeaths of 185 birds, including 180 from various poultries, thestate government said on Wednesday.

It said 180 of the 185 birds were found dead atdifferent poultries on Tuesday evening.

''Of these 180 birds, 110 were found dead in Akola,five in Thane and 65 in Aurangabad,'' the state AnimalHusbandry department said in a statement.

The samples of these birds have been sent to theNational Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopaland to the Disease Investigation Section in Pune to checkwhether they were infected by bird flu pathogen.

According to the department, 3,10,741 poultry birds,including 2,31,903 birds from Navapur in Nandurbar district,44,990 eggs and 64,639 kg poultry feed have been destroyedfrom the infected zones in Maharashtra until now.

The state government has paid the compensation ofRs 41.51 Lakh to the poultry farmers in the infected zone,where the culling of poultry birds, disposal of eggs and thepoultry feed has been carried out for containment of bird flu,the statement said.

