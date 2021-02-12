Left Menu

Condolences for children killed in Nyanga tragic accident

According to reports, the boys were playing along the N2 highway in Nyanga, when the sand caved in around them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-02-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:32 IST
Sisulu said that what has happened is heartbreaking and a direct result of a social problem which must be attended to as a matter of urgency. Image Credit: Twitter(@Oikoumene)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu have conveyed their deepest condolences to the families who lost their children in a tragic accident when the sand they were playing on caved in.

The incident in which the four boys lost their lives took place in the Western Cape's Nyanga.

Sisulu said that what has happened is heartbreaking and a direct result of a social problem which must be attended to as a matter of urgency.

"As a department, we will have to find a site that is safe and well-located where people will build houses for themselves and those who are unable we will be there to assist," Sisulu said.

The Minister also emphasised the need for working together to ensure the provision of a permanent solution on housing issues in the Western Cape.

Meanwhile, Zulu underscored that her commitment and that of the Department of Social Development is about the wellbeing of the people which is very close to her heart.

"We need to focus on what has happened and find a lasting solution," Zulu said.

Zulu is currently on compliance and monitoring visits to the Western Cape. She is expected to interact with older persons on Friday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

