Left Menu

Modi to inaugurate key Tamil Nadu projects on Feb 17

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:44 IST
Modi to inaugurate key Tamil Nadu projects on Feb 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate key projects of the oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu on February 17 via video conferencing.

His office said Modi will dedicate to the nation the Ramanathapuram–Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline and gasoline desulphurisation unit at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, Manali.

He will also lay the foundation stone of Cauvery Basin Refinery at Nagapattinam.

These projects will result in substantial socio-economic benefits and will boost the country's march towards Urja Aatmanirbharta, the PMO said.

The Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi section (143 km) of the Ennore-Thiruvallur- Bengaluru- Puducherry- Nagapattinam- Madurai-Tuticorin Natural Gas Pipeline has been laid at the cost of about Rs 700 crore.

It will help utilise gas from ONGC gas fields and deliver natural gas as feedstock to industries and other commercial customers.

The gasoline desulphurisation unit at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), Manali has been constructed at the cost of about Rs. 500 crore.

It will produce low-sulphur (less than 8 ppm) environment-friendly gasoline, help reduce emission and contribute towards a cleaner environment, the PMO said.

The Cauvery basin refinery to be set up at Nagapattinam will have a capacity of 9 million metric tonnes per annum. It will be set up through a Joint Venture of IOCL and CPCL at an estimated project cost of Rs. 31,500 crore.

It will produce motor spirit and diesel meeting BS-VI specifications, and polypropylene as a value-added product, the PMO noted.

Tamil Nadu is among the five states going to the assembly polls in April-May.

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's daily COVID-19 deaths below 100 for first time in six weeks

The number of new daily COVID-19 deaths in Portugal fell to its lowest level in around six weeks on Monday, with infections also declining, adding to evidence that an alarming post-Christmas surge in the coronavirus pandemic is slowing. The...

200 Indian origin persons occupy leadership positions in 15 countries, 60 hold Cabinet ranks

More than 200 Indian origin persons occupy leadership positions in as many as 15 countries including the United States and United Kingdom. Of these, 60 hold Cabinet ranks, according to the first of its kind-released by a US-based organisati...

Punjab women's panel chief denied permission to meet Nodeep Kaur

Punjab State Commission of Women Chairperson Manisha Gulati was denied permission to meet arrested labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur by the Haryanas Karnal jail superintendent, an official said on Monday. A spokesperson of the commission s...

CIABC urges CSD to support premium Indian whiskey brands

Indian liquor makers have urged the Canteen Stores Department CSD, operated by the defence ministry, to support the domestic premium brands and continue its ban on imported liquor.The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies CIA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021