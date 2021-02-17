Left Menu

22 Uttarakhand policewomen undergo training to be part of Anti-Terrorism Squad

A group of 22 policewomen from Uttarakhand is undergoing training at the Police Training College in Narendra Nagar of Tehri Garhwal district to be part of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

ANI | Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-02-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 11:03 IST
Commandos undergoing training at Police Training College in Narendra Nagar of Tehri Garhwal district. Image Credit: ANI

A group of 22 policewomen from Uttarakhand is undergoing training at the Police Training College in Narendra Nagar of Tehri Garhwal district to be part of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rajiv Swarup Director of Police Training College told ANI on Tuesday, "After the training, they will become part ATS. We have roped in Shifu Shaurya Bharadwaj for the training".

ATS is an elite anti-terror unit of state police. "The training includes 22 women police personnel of different ranks from several districts. These commandos are being specially trained for counter-insurgency operations, counter-terrorist operations, and urban warfare. The most important thing about the training is that we are working on tactics to react to different tense situations," Swarup added.

Parvathi a trainee commando said, "The firing practice in the initial phase of the training was very tough for me. The trainer motivated and guided me which increased my confidence. My firing skills have improved a lot. If possible I will also give defense training to women to protect themselves." She also expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister of the State and Director General of Police (DGP) for the opportunity. (ANI)

