Left Menu

Bag full of unclaimed cash found in a train in UP's Kanpur

A bag full of cash was found in the Swatantrata Senani Special Express at Kanpur Railway Station on Tuesday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:50 IST
Bag full of unclaimed cash found in a train in UP's Kanpur
The bag containing cash recovered by the officials. Image Credit: ANI

A bag full of cash was found in the Swatantrata Senani Special Express at Kanpur Railway Station on Tuesday. It was discovered that the bag contained cash after it was opened as there was no claimant to it.

The railways said that the bag was handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP) following due procedure. "We received information about the bag at night. We recovered the bag as there was no claimant to it. It has been handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). Income Tax Department has been informed by the GRP on this matter," said a railway officer.

He further said that he cannot reveal the amount in the bag as the counting of money has not been completed. The bag containing cash was found in Swatantrata Senani Special Express-02562, said the railway officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona lodges police complaint over fake Facebook page

Cricket icon Sourav Gangulys wife Dona Ganguly lodged a police complaint about a fake Facebook page in her name, an officer said on Wednesday.Several photographs of the BCCI president along with his wife and their daughter Sana were shared ...

Dharmendra Pradhan seeks Centre of Excellence on Marine Biotechnology in Odisha

Union minister DharmendraPradhan has sought the personal intervention of Union Scienceand Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan in setting up of aCentre of Excellence CoE on Marine Biotechnology atInstitute of Life Sciences ILS, here to preserv...

On this day in 2005: First men's T20I was played

It was on February 17, 2005, that the first-ever mens T20I was played in the history of cricket. Over the years, the shortest format of the game has become the crowd favourite and every stadium sees a huge turnout whenever a T20 match is pl...

Schaeffler India Q4 PAT up 67 pc at Rs 142 crore on inventory efficiency dividends

Industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India has posted 67 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax for the December quarter at Rs 142 crore. While the higher revenues did help profit through better absorption of fixed cost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021