Left Menu

Rail Roko: Railways deploys 20 additional RPSF companies, focus on Punjab, Haryana, UP

The railways has deployed 20 additional companies of the RPSF across the country, with focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, in the wake of the rail roko called on Thursday by farmer groups protesting against the Centres new agri laws.The Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM, an umbrella body of farmer unions which is spearheading the protest, last week had announced the rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the legislations.Director General, Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar on Wednesday said, I appeal to everyone to maintain peace.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:09 IST
Rail Roko: Railways deploys 20 additional RPSF companies, focus on Punjab, Haryana, UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The railways has deployed 20 additional companies of the RPSF across the country, with focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, in the wake of the ''rail roko'' called on Thursday by farmer groups protesting against the Centre's new agri laws.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions which is spearheading the protest, last week had announced the rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the legislations.

Director General, Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar on Wednesday said, ''I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. We will be liaisoning with district administrations and will have a control room in place.'' ''We will gather intelligence. States such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and some other areas will be our focus. We have deployed 20 companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) in these areas,'' he said.

''We want to persuade them to not cause inconvenience for passengers. We have a four-hour window and we want it (rail roko) to get over peacefully,'' Kumar said.

The SKM had said that the rail blockade will held across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm.

The announcement came amid the ongoing protests against the laws at Delhi's borders by farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and 'mahapanchayats' that are being organised in these states to garner support for the movement.

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni had said that farmer unions will hold meetings in poll-bound West Bengal as well and indicated that they will ask people there not to vote for those who are ''snatching our livelihood''.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Orissa HC asks state to consider premature release of lifer

The Orissa High Courton Wednesday suggested that the state government consider thepremature release of a lifer, who has served 17 years inprison for murdering his brother.A division bench of Justices S K Mishra and SavitriRatho allowed the ...

Mass anti-coup protests in Myanmar as UN warns of crackdown

Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmars biggest city Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a UN human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning...

Stop vaccine nationalism, encourage internationalism: India at UNSC meeting on COVID-19

India, which has shipped Made In India COVID-19 vaccines to 25 countries, on Wednesday appealed the international community to stop vaccine nationalism and actively encourage internationalism, underlining that hoarding superfluous doses wil...

New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic

New York is suing Amazon, claiming the company failed to provide workers with a safe environment at two warehouses in the state as COVID-19 infections surged nationwide.The suit from New York Attorney General Letitia James landed just days ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021