PM Modi to hold 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with #ExamWarriors

In the fourth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited parents and teachers in this year's interaction with students for the upcoming exams amid the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 12:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the fourth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited parents and teachers in this year's interaction with students for the upcoming exams amid the pandemic. "As our brave Exam Warriors start padding up for their exams, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' returns, this time fully online and open to students all over the world. Come, let us appear for the exams with a smile and without stress," read the tweet.

"On popular demand, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' will also include parents and teachers. It'll be a fun-filled discussion on an otherwise serious subject. I call upon my student friends, their amazing parents, and hardworking teachers to take part in "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021" in large numbers," Modi said in another tweet. During the program, Prime Minister Modi will answer the questions and interact with students about how they can beat examination stress.

"The competition is open for school students of classes 9 to 12. Students can submit their responses to any one of the themes provided to them. Students may also submit their questions to the Hon'ble Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters, a government press release said. "On popular demand, this time, the Prime Minister's massively popular interaction will not only have students but also parents and teachers, "a government press release said.

"You too can get a chance to hang out with one of the most inspiring Prime Ministers ever, ask him for tips, seek advice...you could even pose questions you always wanted answers for!" the release said. The third edition of the Prime Minister's interaction program with school students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' was held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

