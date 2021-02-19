U.S. signaled readiness to talk with Iran in P5+1 joint meeting -French source

U.S. signaled readiness to talk with Iran in P5+1 joint meeting -French sourceReuters | Paris | Updated: 19-02-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 02:33 IST
The United States signaled in a meeting on Thursday its readiness to talk with Iran in a joint meeting with P5+1 group, formed of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council plus Germany, a French diplomatic source said.
If Iran went ahead with suspending the Additional Protocol, which grants the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) the power to carry out short-notice inspections, there would be a "firm reaction," the French source added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-European shares strengthen on recovery hopes, Germany leads gains
European shares strengthen on recovery hopes, Germany leads gains
Snow melt, rain causing widespread flooding in Germany
Biden to freeze withdrawal of US troops from Germany
Tennis-Germany end Serbia's ATP Cup defence to reach semis