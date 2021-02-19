U.S. signaled readiness to talk with Iran in P5+1 joint meeting -French source

The United States signaled in a meeting on Thursday its readiness to talk with Iran in a joint meeting with P5+1 group, formed of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council plus Germany, a French diplomatic source said.

If Iran went ahead with suspending the Additional Protocol, which grants the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) the power to carry out short-notice inspections, there would be a "firm reaction," the French source added.

