Left Menu

Delhi: Petrol price crosses Rs 90-mark, diesel at Rs 80.60 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices went up for the eleventh consecutive day in the national capital and stood at Rs 90.19 and Rs 80.60 per litre, respectively on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 09:03 IST
Delhi: Petrol price crosses Rs 90-mark, diesel at Rs 80.60 per litre
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Petrol and diesel prices went up for the eleventh consecutive day in the national capital and stood at Rs 90.19 and Rs 80.60 per litre, respectively on Friday. The price of petrol was increased by Rs 31 paise while that of diesel by Rs 33 paise.

Earlier, during her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel. The price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinder (14.2 kg domestic cylinder) has also increased by Rs 50 per unit in Delhi on February 14, taking the cost of LPG gas to Rs 769 per cylinder. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Currency derivatives markets closed on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Domestic currency derivatives markets are closed on Friday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti....

Japan finds new COVID-19 strain, while immigration centre reports infections

Japan confirmed a new variant of COVID-19, and an infection cluster emerged at a Tokyo immigration facility, presenting new challenges as the country tries to overcome a third wave of the pandemic.The new variant has been found in 91 cases ...

Pakistan T20 tournament marks return of fans in stadiums

Spectators will return to cricket stadiums in Pakistan for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began when the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League begins in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday.The government has al...

Rashid Khan in Test squad for Zimbabwe series, likely to miss large part of PSL

Star spinner Rashid Khan is likely to miss most of the games in the Pakistan Super League PSL as he was named in Afghanistans squad for the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe. The 22-year-old spinner is gearing for PSL and will play for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021