Thick layer of fog envelopes Amritsar, visibility affected

People in Amritsar woke up to another foggy morning on Friday, with the minimum temperature settling at 9 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 19-02-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 10:59 IST
Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius today (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

People in Amritsar woke up to another foggy morning on Friday, with the minimum temperature settling at 9 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. "Dense to very dense fog in some pockets over Punjab and in isolated pockets over northwest Rajasthan and moderate to dense fog on some pockets over Haryana and Delhi," IMD said in its Friday bulletin.

According to IMD, visibility of 25 meters was recorded in Amritsar at 5:30 am today. "Visibility recorded (500 meters or less) at 5:30 am on February 19: Amritsar, Patiala and Ganganagar- 25 meters each, Hisar- 500 meters, Ambala and Delhi (Palam) - 200 each. (ANI)

