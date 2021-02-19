Left Menu

3 SIT formed to probe 2020 north-east Delhi riots, 755 FIR registered: Delhi Police Chief

Three teams of the Special Investigative Team (SIT) have been constituted to probe north-east Delhi violence 2020 and 60 important cases were transferred to them, said Delhi Police Chief SN Srivastava.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:26 IST
Delhi Police Chief SN Srivastava during a press conference on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Three teams of the Special Investigative Team (SIT) have been constituted to probe north-east Delhi violence 2020 and 60 important cases were transferred to them, said Delhi Police Chief SN Srivastava. "3 SITs were created; all the important cases - around 60 - were transferred to them. One case was registered for unearthing the conspiracy behind the riots which was investigated by Special Cell and the remaining cases were investigated by the northeast district Police," Srivastava said during the annual press conference of Delhi Police.

Addressing the media, the Police Commissioner said that as you all aware of riots which culminated in 53 deaths and 581 injured we have registered 755 FIRs related to the matter. "You are aware of riots which culminated in 53 deaths and 581 injuries. Riots reached a peak on 24th-25th February last year. We registered 755 FIRs. We made it a point that no one should have any grievance for their complaint not to be acknowledged," he said.

"152 people have been arrested in a probe in connection with farmers' protest. Some may not want to join the probe but it is not up to their will. Farmer leaders have responded to the notices served to them," Shrivastava further added. At least 15.8 per cent of crime cases decreased in 2020 in comparison to 2019 and claimed a sharp decline in heinous crimes --dacoity by 40 percent, murder 9.4 per cent, and rape 21.6 per cent, as per the press briefing.

Talking about the COVID-19 management, the Police Chief said, "We helped over 3 crore people during coronavirus period with thinking about ourselves." In February, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

