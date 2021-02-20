Left Menu

Maharashtra: Uncle-nephew duo creates history by successfully cultivating strawberries in Panvel

Strawberries normally grow at places with cold temperatures, but an uncle-nephew duo has scripted history by growing them in the relatively warm Vavanje village of Panvel taluka.

ANI | Raigad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-02-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 08:58 IST
Visual of strawberry in Panvel. Image Credit: ANI

Strawberries normally grow at places with cold temperatures, but an uncle-nephew duo has scripted history by growing them in the relatively warm Vavanje village of Panvel taluka. Sajjan Pawar and his nephew Prashant Pawar conducted an experiment which has turned out to be successful so far. They planted a thousand saplings of strawberry in November. With an expenditure of merely Rs 15,000, they are selling strawberries at Rs 300 per kilogram and have managed to earn Rs 45,000 so far.

The duo attended a farmers' fair in their area and got inspired by a farmer who had cultivated strawberry in Mahad, about 130 kilometres far from Panvel. "We got the idea of cultivating strawberries here after we visited an Agriculture department fair. During the exhibition, we saw farmers from Mahad had cultivated strawberries. I thought if this is possible in Mahad then our Panvel is not far from Mahad. First, we did it on an experimental basis, and then we planted 1,000 saplings. We got good results. The size, quality, and taste of strawberries are also good," Sajjan Pawar told ANI.

The uncle-nephew duo is getting overwhelming support and demand for their organic produce. However, they are unable to cater to the current demand and are planning to cultivate strawberries on more land. "In the coming times, we are planning to cultivate strawberries on 4-5 acres land. We are getting demand. We want to create Panvel brand like Mahabaleshwar brand," he said.

Farmers in the village are also seeking the duo's help to cultivate strawberries in their fields. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

