COVID-19: Schools, colleges to remain shut till Feb 28 in Pune

In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases, all schools and colleges in the Pune district will remain closed till February 28, said Saurabh Rao, Divisional Commissioner Pune division on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 14:09 IST
Saurabh Rao, Divisional Commissioner Pune division (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases, all schools and colleges in the Pune district will remain closed till February 28, said Saurabh Rao, Divisional Commissioner Pune division on Sunday. Rao said the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Guardian Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar.

Rao said that private coaching institutes and classes where physical interaction happens will also remain closed till February 28. He added that libraries, where competitive exams students study, will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity because competitive exams are nearing. "From 11 pm to 6 am no public movement will be allowed in the district except those involved in essential activities/work. Newspaper distributions, vegetable sellers those going to hospitals will be allowed. However unnecessary movement will be completely restricted during this period. We have taken this decision as an advance precaution,' said Rao

The officer said the timings of hotels, bar, and restaurant has been reduced and they are now only allowed to remain open till 11 pm. "Pune district ranks 12 in positivity rate in Maharashtra. The average positivity rate has reached 10 per cent. If we compare the situation 15 days back the positivity rate was around 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent which has now increased to 10 pe rcent. Hence it is decided that standard operating procedures must be put in place to control it," he added. (ANI)

