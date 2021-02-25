8 SDPI workers arrested in Kerala in connection with murder of RSS worker

Left Menu

Police have arrested eight Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers in connection with the murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, Nandu R Krishna here on Wednesday.

ANI | Alappuzha (Kerala) | Updated: 25-02-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 12:09 IST
A visual from Cherthala town in Alappuzha district where BJP and some Hindu outfits have called for shutdown.. Image Credit: ANI

Police have arrested eight Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers in connection with the murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, Nandu R Krishna here on Wednesday. According to Cherthala police, those arrested are Suneer (33), Yasir (32), Abdul Khader (52), Mohammed Anaz (24), Ansil (33), Riyaz (38), Nishad (32) and Shabudeen (49).

"All eight arrested are SDPI workers," said police. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other organisations have called for a 12-hour shutdown in Kerala's Alappuzha district after an RSS worker was allegedly killed by SDPI members during a clash in the district on Wednesday night.

"BJP and other Hindu organisations have called for a hartal in Alappuzha district from 6 am to 6 pm to protest against the incident," said BJP district president MV Gopakumar. Nandu was allegedly killed by SDPI members after a clash erupted between two groups in Cherthala, Vayalar yesterday night.

According to the police, the deceased is identified as Rahul Krishna alias Nandu, a native of Vayalar. Three RSS workers and six SDPI workers were also injured in the clash that ensued around 8 pm. There is a heavy deployment of police in the area following the incident.

A fund collection by SDPI activists on Tuesday was questioned by RSS workers and both organisations on Wednesday took out separate marches which ended up in violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

