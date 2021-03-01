Left Menu

SA condoles passing of Botswana's former Foreign Minister Archibald Mogwe

“South Africa’s thoughts and prayers are with the Botswana people and government as they mourn the loss of the colossal giant that was Mr Mogwe. May his soul rest in peace,” said Pandor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:48 IST
SA condoles passing of Botswana's former Foreign Minister Archibald Mogwe
The President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, wished Mogwe a happy birthday when he turned 99 in August last year. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, has conveyed South Africa's message of condolence to the Botswana government and its citizens on the passing of former Foreign Minister, Archibald Mogwe.

According to the department, Mogwe passed on at an age of 99, last week.

He has been described as an accomplished diplomat, who served as Botswana's first Permanent Secretary to the President, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Botswana's ambassador to the United States amongst some of the positions he held in his distinguished public service career.

"South Africa's thoughts and prayers are with the Botswana people and government as they mourn the loss of the colossal giant that was Mr Mogwe. May his soul rest in peace," said Pandor.

The President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, wished Mogwe a happy birthday when he turned 99 in August last year.

"I have, as is tradition, inherited him as a friend from my late father, who too would have turned 99 years on March 31st this year," Masisi said then.

He describes Mogwe as "one of the huge trees under whose canopy we still run to for shade".

In 2019, Botswana held a ceremony at Mogwe's home to honour him.

Mogwe's wife, Professor Serara Selelo-Mogwe, passed away last year after a long illness at the age of 93.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC grants protection from arrest for eight weeks to accused in rape case

The Supreme Court Monday granted protection from arrest for eight weeks to a man, accused of raping a woman on the false pretext of marriage, and asked whether physical relation between a couple who is living together as husband and wife co...

US probing engine fires in nearly 1.9M Toyota RAV4 SUVs

The US government is investigating complaints of engine compartment fires in nearly 1.9 million Toyota RAV4 small SUVs.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating after getting 11 fire complaints involving the 201...

Orange city cyclist completes 'golden' ride in just 13 days

Overcoming bad road conditions and a slew of other challenges, Nagpur resident Amit Samarth has successfully cycled the 6,000-km Golden Quadrilateral, which touches all the metro cities of India, in just over 13 days, an effort what can ear...

Refugees' frustration drives renewed Western Sahara conflict

Generations of young Sahrawis have grown up in Algerias remote desert refugee camps largely forgotten by the outside world and now see no prospect of an independent homeland in Western Sahara except through a new war their leaders say has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021