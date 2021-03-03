Left Menu

U.S. safety board to probe California highway crash that killed 13

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it will investigate a fatal highway crash in California on Tuesday that killed at least 13 people. A Ford Expedition crammed with 25 adults and children was slammed by a tractor-trailer in the farming community of Holtville near the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it will investigate a fatal highway crash in California on Tuesday that killed at least 13 people.

A Ford Expedition crammed with 25 adults and children was slammed by a tractor-trailer in the farming community of Holtville near the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. The safety board is conducting a safety investigation in concert with the California Highway Patrol. The agency's investigator-in-charge was expected to arrive on Wednesday, the NTSB said.

