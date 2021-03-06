2 UP men held with pistol, ammunition in J-K's Kulgam
Two men were on Saturday arrested with a pistol and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-03-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 17:41 IST
Two men were on Saturday arrested with a pistol and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. As per the police, the accused have been identified as Mohammad Danish and Nawshad, both residents of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. A pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition were recovered from their possession, informed the police.
According to the police, on the intervening night of March 5 and March 6, 2021, specific information was received by the Kulgam Police from reliable sources that illegal arms and ammunition were being transported in a car coming from Banihal towards Qazigund. On receipt of this information, a joint checkpoint was established near Jawahar Tunnel by the Kulgam Police, 9RR and 24Bn of CRPF and the said car was intercepted, stated the police.
A statement released by the police said that both the accused persons were arrested and the vehicle they were travelling by was also seized. A case under relevant sections of law stands registered in the Qazigund Police Station and further investigation is in progress, the police said. (ANI)
