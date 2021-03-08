Left Menu

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

Hong Kong shares fell on Monday after the U.S. Senate passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, raising inflation worries, while a low economic growth target in China prompted fears of tighter policy to rein in lofty valuations. ** About 4.91 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 164.4% of the market's 30-day moving average of 2.98 billion shares a day.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 08-03-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 14:18 IST
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong shares fell on Monday after the U.S. Senate passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, raising inflation worries, while a low economic growth target in China prompted fears of tighter policy to rein in lofty valuations. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 557.46 points, or 1.92%, at 28,540.83. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 2.46% to 11,014.79. ** Tech shares slumped 6.4% and the IT sector fell 5.91%, dragging the broader index lower. ** Those falls outweighed gains in energy shares, which rose 1.6% on higher oil prices, while the financial sector ended 0.29% higher and the property sector rose 0.26%. ** China on Friday set a modest annual economic growth target, at above 6%, which was significantly below the consensus of analysts, who expect growth could beat 8% this year. ** While some analysts saw the conservative target as an indication policymaker could take action to curb asset bubbles, others took a more sanguine view. ** "Our outlook for further cyclical upside remains intact as global re-opening is being helped by vaccination," Wendy Liu, head of China Strategy at UBS Global Research, said in a note. ** "We believe the current phase of consolidation may conclude when the so-called core growth companies ... (test) their respective 100-day or 200-day moving averages and their growth prospects are re-confirmed during the upcoming results season," she said. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 2.3% at 3,421.41, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 3.47%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.5209 per U.S. dollar at 08:08 GMT, 0.38% weaker than the previous close of 6.4965. ** About 4.91 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 164.4% of the market's 30-day moving average of 2.98 billion shares a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hope Axar, Ashwin have left some wickets for IPL: Ponting

Former Australian skipper and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Monday teased all-rounder Axar Patel and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who starred for India in the recent Test series against England. Axar and Ashwin together picked ...

NSFAS clarifies fake news on receiving R350 grant funding

The CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme NSFAS, Andile Nongogo, has clarified incorrect information posted on Twitter, stating that those who are currently receiving the R350 grant do not qualify for NSFAS funding.NSFAS would li...

#IWantMyPinkBelt - a movement to unite the country for a safer tomorrow

Pink Belt Mission, a non-profit organization, is seeking the support of Indian citizens to sign a petition and make a plea to the government to help make the concept of a womens safety device into reality. The Pink Belt- is an idea of an as...

IPM India inches closer to its target of 40% representation of each gender in management roles by 2022

NEW DELHI, March 8, 2021 PRNewswire -- IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Ltd IPM India, a country affiliate of Philip Morris International, Inc. PMI, has announced that they have reached 33 representation of women in workforce by 2020, cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021