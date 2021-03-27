Fire breaks out at godown in Hyderabad

A major fire broke out at a godown and six shops in the Bahadurpura area here on Saturday morning.

No casualties have been reported as of now.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

