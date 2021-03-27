Left Menu

Amid surging COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Satyendar Jain says lockdown not a solution

As daily new COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that lockdown is not a solution to deal with rising coronavirus infections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 12:13 IST
Amid surging COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Satyendar Jain says lockdown not a solution
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain addressing a press conference on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

As daily new COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that lockdown is not a solution to deal with rising coronavirus infections. "There is no possibility of lockdown. There has already been a lockdown and there was a logic behind it. At that time, no one knew how the virus spreads. It was then said that there is a 14-day cycle from being infected to ending the infection. Then the expert said that if all the activities are locked for 21 days, the virus will stop spreading. Even then the lockdown kept extending but despite this, the coronavirus spread did not stop. I think lockdown is not a solution," said Satyendar Jain.

"There were fewer cases earlier but it has increased now. So we have increased the number of testings and conducting 85,000-90,000 tests every day, which is more than 5 per cent of the national average. We are also doing contact tracing and isolation," he said. He further said that there are sufficient beds in the hospital for COVID-19 patients.

"Hospitals have a sufficient number of beds as of now. The occupancy is around 20 per cent now, 80 per cent of the beds are unoccupied. We are monitoring this, if occupancy increases, we will increase the number of beds," the health minister added. Delhi on Friday reported 1,534 new COVID-19 cases, 971 recoveries, and 9 deaths.

The total cases surged to 6,54,276 including 6,051 active cases and 6,37,238 total recoveries. However, the death toll touched 10,987 including the new deaths. Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that amid rising COVID-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi, public celebrations for upcoming festivals such as Holi, Navratri and gatherings in general, should not be allowed.

The DDMA also said random testing (Rapid Antigen Test/RT-PCR) of passengers coming from other states where COVID-19 cases are increasing should be done all airports, railway stations, inter-state bust terminals, and other alighting points (for private buses). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam Assembly polls: 37.06 pc voter turnout till 1 pm

Assam recorded a 37.06 per cent turnout till 1 pm across 47 assembly constituencies in the first phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission of India. The Kailabor constituency in the state has witnessed the high...

Important for us to have Hardik fit for Tests in England, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli has explained the reason why Hardik Pandya has not been utilised as a bowler in the ongoing ODI series against England. In the second ODI, which India lost by six wickets, there were calls for utilising Pandya as a...

Russia reports 8,885 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - authorities

Russia on Saturday reported 8,885 new coronavirus cases occurring in the past 24 hours, including 1,551 new cases in Moscow, and 387 deaths nationwide.Its total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 4.5 million mark the previous day....

Rugby-McKenzie earns Chiefs victory with last minute try

Damian McKenzies last-gasp try earned the Waikato Chiefs a thrilling 15-12 victory over the Auckland Blues in a hard-fought battle at Hamiltons Waikato Stadium on Saturday. The All Blacks full back crossed the line with only seconds to go b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021