Modernisation need of hour in agriculture sector: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 12:16 IST
Modernisation in the agriculture sector is the need of the hour as already a lot of time has been lost, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, Modi also hailed the world's largest vaccination programme being carried out in India against COVID-19, and stressed on ''dawai bhi, kadai bhi'' (medicines as well as strict preventive measures).

Asserting that adopting modern practices in the agriculture sector is imperative, he said in every aspect of life newness, modernisation is essential.

''In India's agriculture sector, modernisation is the need of the hour. It has been delayed and we have already lost a lot of time,'' the prime minister said in his 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

''In order to create new employment opportunities in the agriculture sector, to increase farmers' income, it is equally important to adopt new alternatives, innovations along with traditional agricultural practices,'' he said.

The country has witnessed this during the white revolution and bee farming is also emerging as one such alternative, he said.

The prime minister's call for embracing modern practices in agriculture comes at a time when hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's border points at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri since November last year demanding that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws.

The government has maintained that these reform laws will boost farmers' income by bringing investment, modern practices and allow them to sell their produce anywhere across the country at best prices.

During his radio broadcast, Modi also recalled that in March last year the nation first heard about the Janata curfew. The Janata curfew was imposed on March 22 last year on the prime minister's appeal.

''From very early on, the people of India have put up a spirited fight against COVID-19,'' he asserted.

Noting that around time last year, the question was whether there would be a vaccine for COVID-19 and by when would it be rolled out, Modi said it was a matter of pride that the world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India.

Modi also said that India's 'Nari Shakti' is excelling in the sports field and lauded the recent sporting feats of cricketer Mithali Raj and shuttler P V Sindhu.

On Mann Ki Baat completing 75 episodes, Modi said it seems like just yesterday when in 2014 ''we began this journey'' and thanked all the listeners.

''During Mann Ki Baat, we have discussed a wide range of subjects. We all have learnt so much. Diverse topics have been covered,'' he said.

Mann Ki Baat completes 75 episodes at a time when India is looking forward to marking our 'Amrut Mahotsav', Modi said underlining the importance of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence.

''The sacrifices of our great freedom fighters must inspire us to think about our duties as a citizen. This is something Mahatma Gandhi talked about extensively,'' he said.

