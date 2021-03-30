Left Menu

Top Chinese parliament body approves HK election reform plan - HK politician

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-03-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 09:04 IST
Top Chinese parliament body approves HK election reform plan - HK politician
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The top decision-making body of the Chinese parliament on Tuesday unanimously approved a new electoral system reform plan, a senior Hong Kong politician who works with China's parliament on matters relating to Hong Kong's mini-constitution told Reuters.

Maria Tam said Hong Kong's election committee, in charge of selecting the city's chief executive, will also pick 40 representatives of the city's legislature as part of the reforms approved by the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

The number of directly elected representatives to the city's legislatures will fall to 20 from 35 as part of the reforms, Tam added. The size of the legislature will increase to 90 from 70 currently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's death toll since military coup on February 1 crosses 500

With the Myanmar militarys increasingly brutal crackdown continuing against peaceful protests, the death toll since the February 1 coup in the country has crossed 500. As of 29 March, 510 people are now confirmed killed by this junta coup, ...

IMF board approves $312.4 mln credit facility for Madagascar

The International Monetary Funds executive board has approved a 312.4 million extended credit facility arrangement for Madagascar to help it cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate-related shocks, the fund said.The COVID-19...

Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up

President Joe Biden and a top health official warned that too many Americans are declaring virus victory too quickly, appealing for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a fourth surge of COVID-1...

Stepping up Myanmar coup penalties, US suspends trade deal

The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is restored in the Southeast Asian country after a February 1 coup followed by a violent crackdown on protests.The military overthrew the elected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021