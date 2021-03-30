President Ramaphosa to address nation on developments in response to COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 19:30.

According to the statement released on Tuesday, the address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

"As South Africa rolls out its national COVID-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures," the President's Office said.

The President's address will be broadcast live and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

The Presidency moved the time of the address to a later slot to allow SABC viewers to watch veteran newsreader Noxolo Grootboom's final bulletin as she retires after 37 years.

