Left Menu

NTPC group posts highest power generation of 314 BU for 2020-21

On a standalone basis, NTPCs capacity increased 4.03 per cent to 52,385 MW.Along with power generation, NTPC has also ventured into various new business areas like e-mobility and waste-to-energy, and participated in the bidding for power distribution of Union territories.NTPC is also actively exploring green hydrogen solutions and captive industries in its plant premises.NTPC Group has 70 power stations, including 26 renewable projects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:49 IST
NTPC group posts highest power generation of 314 BU for 2020-21
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said it recorded the highest-ever power generation of 314 billion units (BU) in 2020-21, with a growth of 8.2 per cent over 2019-20.

''NTPC, India's largest power generating company, recorded its highest-ever group generation of 314 BU in FY21, a growth of 8.2 per cent compared to previous year,'' the company said in a statement.

On a standalone basis, NTPC generated 270.9 BU in 2020-21, an increase of 4.3 per cent over the previous year.

During 2020-21, the NTPC group also recorded the highest-ever single-day generation of 1,192.42 million units (group) and 990.65 million units (NTPC). The coal plants registered a PLF (plant load factor or capacity utilisation) of 66 per cent with an availability factor of 91.43 per cent.

In another feat, Singrauli Unit-1 in Uttar Pradesh, the first and the oldest unit of NTPC, which was commissioned 39 years ago, and Korba Unit-2 in Chhattisgarh, commissioned 37 years ago, have achieved over 100 per cent PLF.

The stellar performance of Singrauli and Korba units is a testimony to the expertise of NTPC engineers, operation and maintenance practices and NTPC systems.

NTPC also realised 100 per cent of the billed amount from the distribution companies (discoms) and for the first time, realisation crossed Rs 1 lakh crore.

The total installed capacity of NTPC Group increased 5.96 per cent to 65,810 megawatt (MW), with 4,160 MW of capacity addition in 2020-21. On a standalone basis, NTPC's capacity increased 4.03 per cent to 52,385 MW.

Along with power generation, NTPC has also ventured into various new business areas like e-mobility and waste-to-energy, and participated in the bidding for power distribution of Union territories.

NTPC is also actively exploring green hydrogen solutions and captive industries in its plant premises.

NTPC Group has 70 power stations, including 26 renewable projects. The group has over 18 gigawatt (GW) of capacity under-construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects. Uninterrupted supply of electricity through environment-friendly energy projects at affordable prices has been the hallmark of NTPC.

NTPC is striving to achieve the highest reliability and efficiency keeping safety and environment issues on top.

With global shift in energy space, NTPC is increasingly emphasising on ESG and changed its focus to renewable for future growth while improving on sustainability matrix. Sustained efforts are underway for transforming into an Integrated Energy Company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Paris-Roubaix race postponed until October due to COVID-19

The Paris-Roubaix one-day cycling race has been moved from April to October due to the COVID-19 situation, the Union Cycliste Internationale UCI said on Thursday.The UCI said the new dates were approved by the stakeholders of mens and women...

Sterling gains after strongest Q1 versus euro since 2015

The pound strengthened against the euro and dollar on Thursday, crossing the key 0.85 level versus the euro for the first time since February 2020, while market participants were bullish that there would be further gains for the pound in th...

Leonardo Bonucci tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus on Thursday announced that Leonardo Bonucci has tested positive for coronavirus. The Serie A side said the player was tested upon returning from the Italian national team and the result came back positive.Leonardo Bonucci, upon ret...

Ukraine leader says Russia creates threatening atmosphere and pressure in ceasefire talks

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that an escalation of tensions in Ukraines eastern regions showed Russia was seeking to create a threatening atmosphere for ceasefire talks. Playing with muscles in the form of militar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021