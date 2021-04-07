Left Menu

60 villages in Maharashtra's Nashik without electricity for last 10 days

People from sixty villages in Trimbakeshwar Tehsil of Nashik district have been facing difficulties as there has been no electricity for the last 8-10 days in this region.

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 09:28 IST
A villager speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

People from sixty villages in Trimbakeshwar Tehsil of Nashik district have been facing difficulties as there has been no electricity for the last 8-10 days in this region. Speaking to ANI, the sarpanch of Belgaodaga village, Sanjay Gangode said, "For the last 8-10 days there is no electricity in 60 villages of this region. The villagers are facing a lot of problems. Due to darkness at night, wild animals attack the villagers. We request the administration to restore electricity."

The villages are located amid dense hilly forests. A major concern of the villagers is the emergence of wild animals like panthers into the human habitat at night due to darkness.

"The reason behind the power cut is that the district council did not pay the electricity bill. As it is a forest area, the chances of wild animals attacking the villagers in the dark are high," another villager told ANI. (ANI)

