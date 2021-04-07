Punjab CM sanctions Rs 130 crore for flood protection works

Left Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 130 crore for the execution of various flood protection works across the state and directed the irrigation and revenue departments to ensure their completion before the onset of the monsoon season.

07-04-2021
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 130 crore for the execution of various flood protection works across the state and directed the irrigation and revenue departments to ensure their completion before the onset of the monsoon season. Chairing a meeting of the State Flood Control Board through video conferencing, the Punjab Chief Minister ordered to place Rs 10 crore at the disposal of the Deputy Commissioners of flood-prone districts to deal with any emergent situation arising due to heavy rains or floods.

The Chief Minister directed the District Commissioners (DC) of the flood-prone districts to prioritize their tasks and submit the list of projects requiring immediate attention to the finance department for sanctioning of the funds. He also directed the DCs to undertake desilting and cleaning of drains in consultation with the Water Resources Department. He said all such works should be taken up immediately and it should be ensured that they are completed before the onset of the monsoon seasons.

The Chief Minister also asked the officers to ensure timely and proper cleaning of city drains to prevent waterlogging in urban areas. Reviewing the status of reservoirs and dams in the state, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the existing low levels of water, which, he said, was the lowest in the past 40 years.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan underscored the need to carry out the necessary works with a holistic approach and also explore the possibility of executing works under MGNREGA and other Government Schemes. The meeting was informed by Financial Commissioner (Revenue) Viswajeet Khanna that Rs 130 crore had been earmarked in the Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to meet any exigency arising out of floods, thereby providing relief to the affected people as compensation in lieu of damage caused to the standing crops, houses, cattle, besides the loss to life and property. (ANI)

