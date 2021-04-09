Kerala: Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Kozhikode following fire warning
Following a fire warning in the Cargo compartment, an Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Kozhikode in Kerala on Friday.ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 09-04-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 10:52 IST
Following a fire warning in the Cargo compartment, an Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Kozhikode in Kerala on Friday. According to Air India Express spokesperson, with 17 passengers on board, the flight was scheduled for Calicut to Kuwait.
"An Air India Express flight made a precautionary landing at Kozhikode today after pilots detected fire alarm from cargo. With 17 passengers on board, the flight was scheduled for Calicut to Kuwait," they said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Kozhikode
- India Express
- Kuwait
- Air India Express
ALSO READ
Harassment of Kerala nuns: Mayawati slams UP govt
'Baby frock', a symbol which pains voters in poll-bound Kerala
SpiceHealth launches mobile COVID-19 testing facility in Kerala
SpiceHealth launches mobile RT-PCR testing facility in Kerala
Kerala seeks Centre's assistance in matching grant to expand treatment to more rare disease patients