J&K an integral part of India, we are capable of solving our problems: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the country is capable of solving its problems. Speaking at the 3rd and 4th Convocation ceremony of IIM Jammu, Naidu said: "Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and we are capable of solving our problem. No other country for that matter has any business to interfere or make comments on the internal affairs of another country. We believe in democracy and civilization."

The Vice President also hailed the Union territory and its people and urged them to have patience. "This is a very beautiful part of our country so are the people. But you need to have peace. Peace is a prerequisite to progress. If you have tension, you cannot pay attention. This has to be understood by all. That is why peace is very much required," he said at the event.

Targeting the neighbouring countries, Naidu said that some people from our neighbourhood are trying to create problems and disturbance as they do not want our country to progress. "Some people from our neighbourhood are trying to create problems and disturbance as they do not want our country to progress. We should not allow their attempts to succeed. We should be guided by the spirit of National Integration. We should put our nation first," the VP said further.

He also said that we must make quality education the springboard of development. (ANI)

