Fire at gas cylinder godown near Kolkata

A fire broke out at a gas cylinder godown in Sodepur near Kolkata on Saturday evening, officials said.

The incident happened in the HB Town area around 6.35 pm after three gas cylinders exploded, they said.

Three fire tenders brought the blaze under control within an hour, they added.

There were no reports of any casualty, officials said.

