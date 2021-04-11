Left Menu

COVID surge: Lockdown extended in Indore till April 19

The lockdown currently underway in Indore which was initially scheduled to end on Monday, i.e. April 12, has now been extended till 6

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 09:37 IST
COVID surge: Lockdown extended in Indore till April 19
BJP MP Shankar Lalwani speaking to reporters in Indore on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The lockdown currently underway in Indore which was initially scheduled to end on Monday, i.e. April 12, has now been extended till 6:00 am on April 19, said BJP MP Shankar Lalwani. Lalwani said this was decided in a meeting of the Indore District Crisis Management Committee chaired by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.

He further said that vegetable and milk shops in the city will remain open from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm, adding that grocery and medical stores will also continue to remain open during the lockdown. Lalwani said that the situation of Indore is worrisome as compared to other cities and districts.

"Home isolation has been encouraged because last time when we did home isolation then around 3,000 people were able to avail facilities. We will issue a protocol for who should be home isolated and who should be hospitalised," he said. The MP further informed that a COVID control room/centre will be established that will function 24 hours and seven days a week.

"The main aim is to guide people on various issues like where to get tested, which hospital to approach for the treatment and other such querries of people shall be addressed and they shall be guided accordingly," he said. Lalwani said that beds and oxygen supply will be increased because there has been a rise in cases. "The govt will issue SOPs identifying and categorising patients who need hospitalisation or home isolation or COVID isolation centre. Moreover, emphasis will be laid on conducting more tests."

He also said that the demand for oxygen supply in the city has increased by 60 per cent and to monitor the situation and keep a watch on the demand for oxygen, a team has been formed which will audit the requirement of oxygen in all the hospitals in the city. The meeting was attended by Indore Mayor Krishna Murari Moghe, District Collector Manish Singh, MP Shankar Lalwani, and ministers Tulsi Silawat, Usha Thakur, Mahendra Hardia, Malini Gaur, Madhu Verma and Akash Vijayvargiya.

According to Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh reported 4,882 new cases on Saturday. The ministry said that India's total Active Caseload reached 10,46,631 on Saturday. It comprised 7.93 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 67,023 cases was recorded from the total active caseload yesterday, it had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

What Indian tourists will find when they return to Singapore

With vaccinations against the COVID-19 well underway around the world, many are hoping that leisure and regular business travel will soon resume.According to government data compiled by the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxf...

Hyundai looks to log in double-digit sales growth in 2021

Hyundai Motor India expects its sales to grow in double digits this year as it anticipates demand to remain strong despite various challenges in the market, said a top company official.The automaker remains optimistic about its sales prospe...

Ibrahimovic sets up 2 goals before red card, Milan wins 3-1

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set up two goals but was also sent off as AC Milan won 3-1 at relegation-threatened Parma to keep its small Serie A title hopes alive.Ibrahimovic had a hand in both Milans first-half goals on Saturday but was shown a stra...

Chopper crash lands in Kerala

A helicopter carrying seven people including NRI businessman M A Yusuf Ali crash-landed at a marshy land near here on Sunday morning, police said here.All passengers including Yusuf Ali, his wife and three staff members of his Lulu Group, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021