Left Menu

Judgments and Orders Portal and e-filing 3.0 module inaugurated

The Judgments and  Orders search portal is a repository of judgments pronounced by various High Courts in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:20 IST
Judgments and Orders Portal and e-filing 3.0 module inaugurated
The e-filing 3.0 module, introduced by the e-Committee of the Supreme Court, allows the electronic filing of court documents. Image Credit: ANI

Dr Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Chairperson, e-Committee of the Supreme Court on April 9, 2021, Friday, inaugurated a Judgments and Orders Portal for searching past judgments and orders and an e-Filing 3.0 module to allow electronic filing of court documents, through a virtual event. Several dignitaries including Shri Barun Mitra, Secretary, Department of Justice; Chief Justices of various High Courts; Dr Neeta Verma, Director General, National Informatics Centre and members of e-committee of Supreme Court joined the event virtually. The initiatives developed by Pune based e-Courts project team are aimed to strengthen the legal system.

The Judgments and Orders search portal is a repository of judgments pronounced by various High Courts in the country. It provides a facility to search judgements and final orders based on multiple search criteria. The main features of the portal are:

Free text search facilitates user to search judgments based on any keyword or combination of multiple keywords

Users can also search judgments based on various criteria like including bench, case type, case number, year, petitioner/ respondent name, judge name, act, section, disposal nature and decision date. A combination of several search options assists the users to get the desired results.

The embedded filtering feature allows further filters on available results, thus adding value to the search.

Justice Chandrachud, while speaking about the portal, said the judgment search portal, has data today of 38 million cases available, "We have data of 106 million cases which are being disposed of & are available & the total number of 141 million orders. With this mine of data, why not we provide a free search engine."

The e-filing 3.0 module, introduced by the e-Committee of the Supreme Court, allows the electronic filing of court documents. With the introduction of the new module, there will be no need for lawyers or clients to visit the court premises for filing a case. The filing process can take place even when the court, client and lawyer are at three different locations. "Lawyers sitting in their own office can do the entire exercise without travelling. And the project system was completed in a record time of 6 months," Dr Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Chairperson, e-Committee said during the unveiling of the e-filing module. The e-filing portal aims to aid in the work of the lawyers by:

Providing readymade templates for drafting. The templates can help advocates in quickly drafting their pleadings. These pleadings can be uploaded and shared with the clients who can e-sign them from their homes.

The new module will allow a litigant submitting the documents to video record their oath.

The portal will let lawyers add their colleagues and juniors as partners and allow all of them to work on a case collectively.

The portal will provide a portfolio management and case planner tool that will help track developments across respective cases.

"For instance, a bank manager is located in Agra, the advocate is based in Lucknow but the case is to be filed in Gorakhpur. All three can collaborate on the e-filing 3.0 module which is being created by the NIC to ensure they can collaborate and represent their case."- said Justice DY Chandrachud.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Offices, metro, bus services operate with 50-per cent capacity in Delhi

Offices, metro and bus services in Delhi operated with 50-per cent capacity on Monday following the restrictions imposed by the AAP dispensation in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.The Delhi Disaster Management Au...

Soccer-Persepolis target third final as Champions League returns

Persepolis have fallen at the Asian Champions League final stage twice in three years but, four months after losing last seasons decider, the Iranians will on Wednesday start to rekindle their hopes of claiming the biggest prize in Asian fo...

SRH capable of beating any team in IPL 2021, says Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH might have lost their opening match in the Indian Premier League IPL 2021, but star spinner Rashid Khan feels the Hyderabad-based franchise has a strong squad and is capable of beating any team in the showpiece event...

Exploring Mana Foresta: India's First Vertical Forest Tower by Mana Projects Pvt. Ltd

The modern fast-growing urban lifestyle is full of pace and thrill. The trend towards migrating to a city has been in practice for quite a few centuries. However, that deep and silent aspiration to live in a natural surrounding has never di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021