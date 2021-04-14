Left Menu

Principal Scientific Adviser launches MANAS app to promote wellbeing across age groups

MANAS which stands for Mental Health and Normalcy Augmentation System was endorsed as a national program by the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:26 IST
Principal Scientific Adviser launches MANAS app to promote wellbeing across age groups
MANAS is a comprehensive, scalable, and national digital wellbeing platform and an app developed to augment the mental well-being of Indian citizens. Image Credit: Twitter(@PrinSciAdvGoI)

The Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Prof. K Vijay Raghavan virtually launched the "MANAS" App to promote wellbeing across age groups. MANAS which stands for Mental Health and Normalcy Augmentation System was endorsed as a national program by the Prime Minister's Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC).

MANAS is a comprehensive, scalable, and national digital wellbeing platform and an app developed to augment the mental well-being of Indian citizens. MANAS App integrates the health and wellness efforts of various government ministries, scientifically validated indigenous tools with gamified interfaces developed/researched by various national bodies and research institutions.

MANAS was initiated by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. It was jointly executed by NIMHANS Bengaluru, AFMC Pune and C-DAC Bengaluru.

Launching the app Prof. K. VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Govt. of India, laid down future directions for the app development and said, "The app must be integrated with the public health schemes like the National Health Mission, Poshan Abhiyan, e-Sanjeevani and others so that it is used widely. Besides, the application must be made multi-lingual."

Dr Ketaki Bapat, Scientist F, who conceptualized and led the execution of the mission said in her welcome address, "With a motto of Uttam Mann, Saksham Jan, MANAS as an initiative is intended to build a healthier and happier community, to empower it to nurture its innate potential for building a Swasth and Aatmanirbhar Bharat as envisioned by our Hon'ble PM"

Lieutenant General (Dr) Madhuri Kanitkar, Member PM-STIAC, gave an overview of MANAS. She highlighted that MANAS is based on life skills and core psychological process, with universal accessibility, delivering age-appropriate methods and promoting a positive attitude focusing on wellness. Catering to the overall wellbeing of people of all age groups, the initial version of MANAS focuses on promoting positive mental health in the age group of 15-35 years.

Appreciating the efforts, Dr Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary MEITY, said that developing apps to cater mental well-being of citizens on scalable, secure and digital platforms is the need of the hour. MEITY has also supported Aarogya Setu and CoWin portal and would be happy to support MANAS further catering to the well-being needs of all age groups.

Dr S. D. Sudarsan, ED, CDAC, expressed that such apps would increase the quality of life of the citizens and would impact the national development in coming years. He thanked all the dignitaries and PSA for his valuable suggestions.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi government adds 718 new COVID-19 beds in 11 hospitals

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has added 718 new COVID-reserved beds in 11 hospitals. This is the fourth time the Delhi government has increased the number of beds in hospitals in the la...

DDMA bars 'unnecessary interactions' among depts, agencies of Delhi govt amid rising COVID-19 cases

Amid a worsening COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the DDMA has issued directions restricting unnecessary meetings of departments and agencies of the Delhi government.The Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA issued the orders ...

Mathura district court closed for two days: Official

Mathura districts courts were on Wednesday closed for the next two days following the discovery of seven Covid patients in its premises, including five judicial officers, in the last few days.District Government Counsel Crime Shiv Ram Singh...

Two held with charas worth Rs 30 lakh in Mumbai

Mumbai crime branchs Anti- Narcotics Cell ANC has arrested two persons with 1.5 kg charas, estimated to worth Rs 30 lakh, from Versova area, an official said on Wednesday.The accused Feroz Khan 48 and Aarif Khan 46 were picked up on Tuesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021