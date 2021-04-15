Left Menu

COVID-19: Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for entry to three prominent Varanasi temples

Amid a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Varanasi district administration has made it mandatory to present a negative RT-PCR test report for people coming to three prominent temples in Varanasi, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal said on Wednesday.

Updated: 15-04-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 10:01 IST
Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal speaking to ANI in Varanasi on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

These temples are Vishwanath Temple, Sankatmochan Temple, and Annapurna Temple, said Agrawal.

He further stated that the same order shall also be implemented in the city's hotels as well. Speaking to ANI, Agrawal said, "Varanasi district administration has made it mandatory for devotees to produce negative RT-PCR test report not older than three days to enter Vishwanath Temple, Sankatmochan Temple, and Annapurna Temple. We'll implement it for hotels also."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported the second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the country at 17,963 on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said. As per the ministry's statement on Wednesday, the state recorded the third-highest number of COVID deaths in the country at 85.

India reported 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases, 93,528 discharges and 1,038 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the ministry on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

